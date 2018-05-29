Philadelphia Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos (46) is shown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 9, 2016. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos will be performing his magic show before crowds in Philadelphia as he makes a two-night return to the Sugarhouse Casino in August.

After performing in front of sold-out crowds earlier this year, Dorenbos has some tricks up his sleeves for people this summer.

“An Evening With Jon Dorenbos” will be at the event center at 8 p.m. on Aug. 24 and 25.

Tickets for Dorenbos’s shows go on sale Friday.

A VIP meet-and-greet pass is also available for those seeking to see Dorenbos up close and personal. Guests must be 21 years or older to buy the limited and exclusive tickets.

Dorenbos’ NFL career spans 14 years. He spent 11 years with the Philadelphia Eagles.