PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — It’s official like a referee with a whistle as the Final Four most outstanding player Donte DiVincenzo is staying in the NBA draft after helping Villanova win the national championship.

Proud of our guy Donte – we have great confidence in him at the next level !!https://t.co/Z9Qkx5sP8S pic.twitter.com/7sGCjzTpq5 — Jay Wright (@VUCoachJWright) May 29, 2018

The school announced DiVincenzo’s decision Tuesday, the day before the NCAA deadline for players who haven’t hired an agent to withdraw from the draft and return to school. The 6-foot-5 guard had two years of eligibility remaining.

DiVincenzo was the Big East sixth man of the year and averaged 13.4 points with 4.8 rebounds, capped by a dazzling 31-point showing against Michigan for the Wildcats’ second NCAA title in three seasons.

In a statement, DiVincenzo said the decision to leave Villanova and hire an agent was “not easy.” Coach Jay Wright said the team supports DiVincenzo’s decision after he received “very positive feedback from NBA teams” while testing the waters.

