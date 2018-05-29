Filed Under:Donte DiVincenzo, Local TV, Villanova, Villanova Basketball

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — It’s official like a referee with a whistle as the Final Four most outstanding player Donte DiVincenzo is staying in the NBA draft after helping Villanova win the national championship.

The school announced DiVincenzo’s decision Tuesday, the day before the NCAA deadline for players who haven’t hired an agent to withdraw from the draft and return to school. The 6-foot-5 guard had two years of eligibility remaining.

gettyimages 959623288 Donte DiVincenzo Stays In NBA Draft, Not Returning To Villanova

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 17: Donte DiVincenzo #23 speaks with reporters during Day One of the NBA Draft Combine at Quest MultiSport Complex on May 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

DiVincenzo was the Big East sixth man of the year and averaged 13.4 points with 4.8 rebounds, capped by a dazzling 31-point showing against Michigan for the Wildcats’ second NCAA title in three seasons.

In a statement, DiVincenzo said the decision to leave Villanova and hire an agent was “not easy.” Coach Jay Wright said the team supports DiVincenzo’s decision after he received “very positive feedback from NBA teams” while testing the waters.

