BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials in Bucks County are suing major makers of prescription drugs, in an effort to fight addiction and recover damages from the costs of the opioid crisis.

The 159-page civil complaint was filed Tuesday in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas.

Fourteen companies are named in the suit, including Purdue Pharma, the maker of oxycontin.

Bucks County joins a growing list of state and local governments that are suing manufacturers for misleading the public about the dangers of prescription opiod addiction.