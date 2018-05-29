Filed Under:Local TV, Opioid Crisis

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials in Bucks County are suing major makers of prescription drugs, in an effort to fight addiction and recover damages from the costs of the opioid crisis.

The 159-page civil complaint was filed Tuesday in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas.

Credit: (CBS3)

Fourteen companies are named in the suit, including Purdue Pharma, the maker of oxycontin.

Bucks County joins a growing list of state and local governments that are suing manufacturers for misleading the public about the dangers of prescription opiod addiction.

