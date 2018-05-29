Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— Officials at the Pompeii archaeological site in Italy announced a dramatic new discovery.

It’s the skeleton of a man crushed by an enormous stone in 79 A.D.

Officials believe he was trying to flee the explosion of Mount Vesuvius.

Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Reviewing Woman’s Violent Arrest On Wildwood Beach

They speculate the stone may have been a door jamb that had been violently thrown by the volcanic cloud.

It appears the victim suffered a leg injury that impeded his escape from the area.