BREAKING: Police: 7-Year-Old Girl Injured In North Philadelphia Double Shooting
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— Officials at the Pompeii archaeological site in Italy announced a dramatic new discovery.

It’s the skeleton of a man crushed by an enormous stone in 79 A.D.

Officials believe he was trying to flee the explosion of Mount Vesuvius.

Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Reviewing Woman’s Violent Arrest On Wildwood Beach 

They speculate the stone may have been a door jamb that had been violently thrown by the volcanic cloud.

It appears the victim suffered a leg injury that impeded his escape from the area.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch