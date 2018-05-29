Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The latest cell phone technology is almost here.

Some people are concerned about the long-term health effects they say it could bring.

Wireless companies say 5G service will speed up phone service.

Groom Rocks Eagles Jersey During Wedding Ceremony After Winning Super Bowl Bet With Wife

5G service is coming — and so are health concerns over the towers that support it https://t.co/9LGffj4zeV pic.twitter.com/efiS22K0o0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 29, 2018

However, it requires new equipment to be installed in neighborhoods across the U.S.

Some people feel it will be an eyesore. Others fear that the radiation emitted by such technology could lead to cancer.

The evidence to support this claim is inconclusive.