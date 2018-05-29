Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The latest cell phone technology is almost here.
Some people are concerned about the long-term health effects they say it could bring.
Wireless companies say 5G service will speed up phone service.
However, it requires new equipment to be installed in neighborhoods across the U.S.
Some people feel it will be an eyesore. Others fear that the radiation emitted by such technology could lead to cancer.
The evidence to support this claim is inconclusive.