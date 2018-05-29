Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The latest cell phone technology is almost here.

Some people are concerned about the long-term health effects they say it could bring.

Wireless companies say 5G service will speed up phone service.

Groom Rocks Eagles Jersey During Wedding Ceremony After Winning Super Bowl Bet With Wife

However, it requires new equipment to be installed in neighborhoods across the U.S.

Some people feel it will be an eyesore. Others fear that the radiation emitted by such technology could lead to cancer.

The evidence to support this claim is inconclusive.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch