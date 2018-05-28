FLORIDA (CBS) – A woman held captive in Florida by her abusive boyfriend takes their dog to the vet, and ends up saving her own life.

The woman said her boyfriend repeatedly beat her and threatened her with his gun. She tells police she convinced him that they needed to take their dog to the vet on Friday.

Video: 4-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Getting Stuck Inside Washing Machine

That’s when she handed a hospital worker a note, asking them to “call the cops,” and they did.

The note read, “Call the cops. My boyfriend is threatening me. He has a gun. Please don’t let him know.”

A fellow clinic customer was relieved that the woman got help.

Police: Officer Shoots Charging Dog While Responding To Domestic Disturbance In Southwest Philadelphia

Police arrived and arrested the suspect, Jeremy Floyd.

The victim was treated for a head injury, black eye and arm bruises

She’s expected to be OK.