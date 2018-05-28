Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A study says there are health benefits to walking and chewing gum.

In the study published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science, the heart rate of 46 people, aged 21 to 69, increased when they were given gum to chew while walking at a natural pace.

In men over 40, it also boosted the distance walked, number of steps taken, and energy exerted.

The researchers, led by Yuka Hamada of Waseda University in Japan, found that people who chew gum while walking expend more energy than non-chewing walkers. Older men, in particular, walk faster and farther while chewing gum.

According to the study, chewing while walking has an impact on physical and physiological functions.