PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid is adding to his legend in the city, as the Cameroonian court crasher headed to another black top and jammed on another random guy.

Embiid takes his next victim at 10th and Lombard @SpikeEskin @Michael_Levin pic.twitter.com/U7fW1EXv5D — Ryan Walter (@rjwalter5) May 28, 2018

My buddy @Good_Man_Jake just sent me this from Kahn Park in Philly. Joel Embiid is really challenging himself this offseason. pic.twitter.com/b9xMTzhFtN — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) May 28, 2018

Wearing red and black, Embiid took no prisoners as he assaulted the rim once again, this time at Kahn Park around Lombard and South 10th Streets, according to a couple of Twitter posts.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. I just saw @JoelEmbiid dunking on some trash-talking fools in the park near Whole Foods on South St. 😂 #crying #sixers (cc: @SpikeEskin @Michael_Levin) pic.twitter.com/PFgqtUMcOT — Felicia (@FeliciaRicci) May 26, 2018

Last week, Embiid dunked on a guy at a different park.

Perhaps, the Sixers’ superstar center is on a blacktop court tour.

Regardless, you’ve been warn: Get out of the way if Embiid wants to play.