PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid is adding to his legend in the city, as the Cameroonian court crasher headed to another black top and jammed on another random guy.
Wearing red and black, Embiid took no prisoners as he assaulted the rim once again, this time at Kahn Park around Lombard and South 10th Streets, according to a couple of Twitter posts.
Last week, Embiid dunked on a guy at a different park.
Perhaps, the Sixers’ superstar center is on a blacktop court tour.
Regardless, you’ve been warn: Get out of the way if Embiid wants to play.