PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After what was a very warm and at times stormy weekend across most of the region, we are drying things out for the Memorial Day holiday before another unsettled pattern will set up through the new shortened work week. We are also tracking what will be the remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto as they work into the northern US in the middle of the week. While a few showers and maybe a storm are possible across the Delaware Valley thanks to Alberto, it will not be a total washout any of the days of the week, due to the tropical system.

The first couple days of the week are going to warm to hot with humidity building as we move through Monday and then into Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Temperatures under generally overcast skies on Monday will hold close to normal in the middle 70s but we see a rocket up in temperatures on Tuesday as we climb to near 90. We will see the humidity rise closer to the uncomfortable range on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. The good news is that while Memorial Day afternoon and evening might not be perfect with tons of sunshine, it will be dry so all of your outdoor plans on Monday are likely to go off without a hitch.

By the time we get into Wednesday the leftover pieces of Alberto will be in the Upper Midwest sections of the US, with the bulk of precipitation likely to affect areas well west of the Delaware Valley. That being said, Wednesday is the start of another unsettled weather pattern. Rain shower or possibly a thunderstorm will be possible starting Wednesday, with those chances lasting through the second half of the work week and into the coming weekend as well. After the near 90 on Tuesday, we see a slight dip in the temperatures and level out some as well, but it will still be pretty hot and muggy. We should see high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s from Thursday through the weekend.