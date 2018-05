Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a person is in custody following a domestic disturbance in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the incident Monday morning on the 5600 block of Malcolm Street.

When they arrived, a pit bull charged at one officer.

The officer shot the dog. The dog is now being treated at a local vet.

No officers were hurt.

So far, no details on what caused the domestic disturbance.