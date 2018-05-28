Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was the touchdown heard around the world! The “Philly Special” helped put the Eagles on top of the Patriots in Super Bowl 52. Now you can commemorate the trick play with a special piece of jewelry.

That unforgettable moment lit a fire in lifelong Eagles fan, Rich Goldberg.

“Then I thought you know what? We should really try making this,” said Goldberg, who also happens to be a third-generation jeweler at Safian & Rudolph.

You’ve seen it on tees and tattoos, and now Eagles super fans have a chance to keep that special moment close to their hearts with a special commemorative necklace.

Goldberg and his sister drew up the gameplay then brought that custom design to life featuring a 14-carat gold necklace with a marquise diamond, shaped just like a football.

The real thing costs $795 while a silver and cubic zirconia option cost $295.

