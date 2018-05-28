Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — While it was not the best weather for a long weekend at the beach, the Memorial Day holiday still brought crowds to the Jersey Shore.

Bundling up has been the ongoing theme on the boardwalk in Ocean City.

“It feels a lot like early April,” said one visitor.

The unofficial start to summer kicked off at 60 degrees with a chill that has kept many bundled up.

“Today is very cold. We had a great Saturday; it was really warm but today is the complete opposite,” said Ocean City lifeguard Patrick Cusack.

He’s 4, cute and wouldn’t give me my mic back #MemorialDay2018 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/aesVn2oN95 — Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) May 28, 2018

While most people spent their day on the boardwalk, some were more adventurous and spent some time closer to the water.

“It’s pretty cold, yeah trying to have fun with the family,” said another visitor.

A group of old high school friends say the water wasn’t so bad.

“It really wasn’t. It was better once you got in it. You just kind of had to go for it,” said Savannah Pluck.

Rebecca Martinez said, “I dipped my feet in, it was fine. I could probably dip in.”

Terry Wyatt and Rebecca Martinez felt warmer on the beach than the boardwalk.

“It’s a lot warmer down here than it was up there. Oh the boardwalk it was cold. We went on the roller coaster and we were like cold,” said Wyatt and Martinez.

Some, like Vicky Sullivan and her kids found solace inside.

“They wanted to go to the beach but today wasn’t the day for that so we figured let’s do some fun stuff,” said Sullivan.

So they joined many to play Haunted Golf at the boardwalk.

“It’s been really busy. We’ve been really happy with the whole weekend,” said Holly Martin who works at the mini-golf course.