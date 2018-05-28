Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The young man nicknamed the Big Ragu has a big decision to make about whether to enter the 2018 NBA Draft or return to Villanova, in hopes of bringing the school back-to-back national titles.

For Donte DiVincenzo, May 30 represents the last day and moment he has to decide on his foreseeable basketball future.

After impressing scouts at the combine and working out individually for various teams, as well as reportedly having lunch with Boston Celtics president and GM Danny Ainge, Divincenzo stocks as a pro prospect are at an all-time high. Perfect time say goodbye…right?

This moment is years in the making, for the young man called the Michael Jordan of Delaware in high school and he has since proved his is more than local lore with a legendary performance in the NCAA championship game, where he became the first player in nearly three decades to score 31 points as the Villanova Wildcats got another one for Jay Wright.

DiVincenzo is more than a super sub or a bench guy; he is a legitimate mid-to-late first round draft pick 2018 now.

With two picks in the first round and several second round picks this year, the Philadelphia 76ers should be in play to draft DiVincenzo, who should make the jump now to play in the big leagues as his value will be no higher than it is right now.

Come May 30 though, the Main Line, NBA scouts and Nova fans throughout the world are awaiting the final word from DiVincenzo.