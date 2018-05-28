Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – It was a special bond being highlighted in Media this Memorial Day as veterans gathered to remember the brothers and sisters they lost in combat.

Memorial, the very word defined “to preserve memory.”

In Media, Delaware County, the chills and emotions swirled as hundreds applauded as veterans moved along in lockstep.

“It’s like a family, salute each other, thumbs up to each other,” said George Dougherty, who is a Vietnam veteran.

The morning along State Street was an experience for the young and not so young anymore.

“I want to teach him how important it is to celebrate our veterans and everyone who’s served for our country in any way possible,” said Sarah Palandro of Brookhaven.

I was in World War II, I flew bombers, B24s, got shot down and ended up in a prison camp,” recalled Bill Fili.

Sergeant Fili’s story is humbly recalled while the roar of fire trucks and historic cars rumbled by.

“I wanted to come back. I just wanted to be here. I wasn’t doing anything and decided I was coming up here,” he said.

Following the parade, hymns and prayers pierced the quiet.

“It’s just heartwarming to see how many people support those have fallen and those who are still here,” said James McCann, an Iraq War veteran.

There’s a special bond for those who fought.

“I see guys with Vietnam hats on and just point to them, they point back, it’s like togetherness,” said Mike Amalfitano, a Vietnam veteran.

It’s a togetherness that thins over time. There’s not many like Sergeant Bill still around.

On this Memorial Day, the memory of ultimate sacrifice is well preserved in Media.