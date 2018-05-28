Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities are searching for clues after they say a storage unit that belongs to a school in Abington was possibly intentionally set on fire.

It happened on Monday just before 5 a.m. at the Center School located in the 2400 block of Hamilton Ave.

The storage unit was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival to the scene, police say.

Multiple items were destroyed in the fire, including $5,000 worth of furniture that belongs to the school.

“Officers also checked the actual school, and discovered that someone had thrown a brick through one of the windows of the school. The damage to the window was estimated at $500,” said police in a news release.

Police believe the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at Abington Township police at (267)536-1100.