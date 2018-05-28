Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) – Security footage appears to capture the moment lightning strikes a lifeguard stand in Cape May on Sunday night.

Footage provided by the City of Cape May captures the lightning around 5:01 p.m. from the rear of the Cape May Convention Center.

Closer images captured by local coffee shop “Coffee Tyme” shows the damage to the lifeguard stand.

According to the shop, the incident happened on Steger’s Beach.

No injuries were reported in the incident.