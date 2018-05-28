Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A young boy was hospitalized after Philadelphia police say he was attacked by a family dog on Monday.

It happened in the 4600 block of Shelbourne Street just before 3 p.m.

Police say a 4-year-old boy suffered bites to his body after being attacked by the dog.

Neighbors say a dog attacked a little boy here in #JuniataPark before a man took out a gun and killed the dog. A white sheet now lays on top of it @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Zxm0vXzvcB — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) May 28, 2018

The child was transported to an area hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

Police say that an unknown person shot and killed the dog during the attack.

No weapon has been recovered.

Police could not provide further information at this time.