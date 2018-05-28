Watch Live
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A young boy was hospitalized after Philadelphia police say he was attacked by a family dog on Monday.

It happened in the 4600 block of Shelbourne Street just before 3 p.m.

Police say a 4-year-old boy suffered bites to his body after being attacked by the dog.

The child was transported to an area hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

Police say that an unknown person shot and killed the dog during the attack.

No weapon has been recovered.

Police could not provide further information at this time.

Comments
  1. Lisa Padgett says:
    May 28, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    And of course – it was a Pit Bull

    Reply Report comment

