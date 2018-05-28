Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When talking talking TMZ Sports, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons told the media outlet that he would be love to play with LeBron James.

James, who is headed to his eighth straight NBA Finals and fourth straight with the Cleveland Cavaliers, can become a free agent this summer by opting out of his deal with his current team, giving room to rumors and speculations about The King possibly joining The Fresh Prince in holding court for the City of Brotherly Love.

But the question remains, can LBJ and the Australian Wonder compliment each other on the court, despite playing the same position at almost the same size, with similar skills and a ball-dominant facilitator mentality?

“There’s only one way to find out, man,” Simmons told TMZ.

Simmons added that the Sixers’ overall goal is to go further than their second round exit this NBA Playoffs and “try to win a ring.”

The 21-year-old point guard also gave his thoughts on fellow NBA Rookie of the Year candidate Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.

“Plays the game the right way. He can score. Great player but…,” Simmons said as he shrugged his shoulders.

Both Simmons and Mitchell are up for award along with Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

Pundits have said it’s a two-man race between Simmons and Mitchell.