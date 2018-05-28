WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A man has been taken into custody in connection to a stabbing in Wilmington early Monday morning.

It happened on the 800 block of West 8th Street, just before 5 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 26-year old man with a laceration to his neck, a 49-year-old woman with a laceration to her arm and torso, and a 24-year-old woman with a laceration to her arm.

All three victims are in stable condition.

Police say the suspect, a 52-year-old man, was found at the scene with a laceration his torso and is in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.