The company behind "Sesame Street" is suing the creators of an upcoming R-rated puppet comedy. 
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The company behind “Sesame Street” is suing the creators of an upcoming R-rated puppet comedy.

Melissa McCarthy stars in “The Happytime Murders,” set to release this August.

The film’s tag line is “No Sesame. All Street.” “Sesame Workshop” claims it deliberately confuses consumers into thinking it’s affiliated with “Sesame Street.”

“The Happytime Murders” is about a human detective who teams up with a puppet partner to investigate puppet murders.

 

