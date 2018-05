Police: Family Pit Bull Attacks, Kills 6-Year-Old Pennsylvania Boy The family also asked police to take a second dog from the home for an undisclosed reason.

Sources: Man At Bar Arrested After Bragging About Robbing Bank A man in Upper Darby was arrested after he allegedly boasted to bar employees that he had robbed a bank.

Police: 2 Men Arrested After Badly Decomposed Body Found In Pennypack Park Two men have been arrested after a decomposed body was found in Pennypack Park earlier this week.

Police: Body Recovered From Delaware River Believed To Be Missing Boater Dia Dabrah Police say a passerby alerted the marine unit after finding the body in the river shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Glass Panel Falls, Kills Worker At New York Skyscraper Site Police say a large glass panel fell on two workers during construction of one of New York City's tallest skyscrapers, killing one and sending the other to a hospital.

Mysterious Booms, House-Rattling Sounds In Pennsylvania Under Investigation By FBI Federal and local authorities are investigating mysterious booms being reported in Upper Bucks and Lehigh Counties of Pennsylvania.

3 Dead, 1 Injured In Fiery Feltonville Collision Police are not releasing the identities of the victims at this time.

Service Dog Gives Birth To Puppies In Tampa International Airport The 2-year-old lab went into labor while her owner was waiting to board a flight to Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police: Yasmine Wilkerson Wanted In Connection To Double Shooting Of Man, Pregnant DaughterPolice say 74-year-old Frederick Waring was critically wounded when he jumped in front of his 23-year-old pregnant daughter in front of their home on the 5800 block of Hadfield Street just hours after she got married.