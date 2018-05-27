Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here is a video for all the baby animal lovers out there!

This panda cub made her public debut Saturday at a zoo in Malaysia.

Panda cub makes first public appearance at Malaysia zoo – https://t.co/Oy1P2r7pUM pic.twitter.com/EyltUIXcDm — Eagle News (@EagleNewsPH) May 28, 2018

At five months old, she weighs about 20 pounds.

‘Decoration Day’ Re-enactment Honors Soldiers At Laurel Hill Cemetery

She seems to like having her belly rubbed and cuddling with stuffed animals that look just like her.

The baby panda’s parents broke the world record for having a second baby in four years via natural reproduction.