PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here is a video for all the baby animal lovers out there!

This panda cub made her public debut Saturday at a zoo in Malaysia.

At five months old, she weighs about 20 pounds.

She seems to like having her belly rubbed and cuddling with stuffed animals that look just like her.

The baby panda’s parents broke the world record for having a second baby in four years via natural reproduction.

