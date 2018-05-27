Filed Under:Local TV
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a 69-year-old woman had an estimated $21,000 worth of jewelry stolen by a moving company.

The incident happened between 8:30 a.m and 3:30 p.m on Hopewell Street in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania Sunday.

Officials say the woman hired the moving service and while the men were packing moving boxes, one of the movers stole the high-valued jewelry from the master bathroom.

The missing items include a 17-inch bead rope necklace, a 4-karat diamond tennis bracelet, a diamond wedding ring, and a 14-karat gold ring.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

