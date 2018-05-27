Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a 69-year-old woman had an estimated $21,000 worth of jewelry stolen by a moving company.

The incident happened between 8:30 a.m and 3:30 p.m on Hopewell Street in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania Sunday.

Wildwood Police Investigating Video Showing Officer Punching Woman On Beach While Trying To Subdue Her

Officials say the woman hired the moving service and while the men were packing moving boxes, one of the movers stole the high-valued jewelry from the master bathroom.

The missing items include a 17-inch bead rope necklace, a 4-karat diamond tennis bracelet, a diamond wedding ring, and a 14-karat gold ring.

This is an ongoing investigation.