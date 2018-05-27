Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Indiana teacher who stopped a school shooting is out of the hospital.

Jason Seaman met with Congresswoman Susan Brooks before his release.

Police say a student at Noblesville West Middle School near Indianapolis opened fire Friday morning.

Seaman reportedly knocked the gun away and tackled the gunman.

The continuous outpouring of support & unity from our community is incredible.

A 13-year-old student, Ella Whistler, was also wounded.

She’s in critical but stable condition.

A GoFundMe set up by a Noblesville High School senior has already exceeded its $55,000 goal.