PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Indiana teacher who stopped a school shooting is out of the hospital.
Jason Seaman met with Congresswoman Susan Brooks before his release.
Police say a student at Noblesville West Middle School near Indianapolis opened fire Friday morning.
Seaman reportedly knocked the gun away and tackled the gunman.
A 13-year-old student, Ella Whistler, was also wounded.
She’s in critical but stable condition.
A GoFundMe set up by a Noblesville High School senior has already exceeded its $55,000 goal.