PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A swath of rain developed earlier this morning along a frontal zone and continued to slide south bringing significant rains and causing flooding in many locations.

A flash flood watch remains in effect until 10am for portions of the region and many areas are dealing with flash flood warnings at this hour.

This includes area of South Jersey, Central New Jersey, Southeastern Pennsylvania, and the Lehigh Valley.

We will get to enjoy a much-needed lull in the action this afternoon.

However, that will be followed by the risk for more downpours later this evening and tonight.

FORECAST:

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 10AM FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTH JERSEY AND CENTRAL NEW JERSEY, SOUTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA AND THE LEHIGH VALLEY***

TODAY — Mostly Cloudy and Humid with Scattered Downpours and T-Storms. High 75.

TONIGHT — Mostly Cloudy with Showers and a T-Storm. Low 60.

MEMORIAL DAY — A Spotty Morning Shower then Clouds to Some Sun. High 75.

TUESDAY — A Mix of Sun and Clouds. Hot and Humid with a Stray PM T-Storm. High 88.

WEDNESDAY — Mostly Cloudy and More Comfortable. High 81.

THURSDAY — Mostly Cloudy with a Chance of Showers and a T-Storm. High 79.

—————————-

JERSEY SHORE:

TODAY — Cloudy and Humid with Rounds of Rain and T-Storms. High 73.

TONIGHT — Showers and a T-Storm. Cloudy. Low 62.

MONDAY — Spotty Morning Showers then Some Afternoon Sun. High 71.

OCEAN TEMP: 65°

——————————

POCONOS:

TODAY — Cloudy and Humid with Rounds of Rain and a T-Storm. High 66.

TONIGHT — Cloudy with Showers and Areas of Drizzle. Low 54.

MONDAY — A Mix of Sun and Clouds. An Isolated Shower Possible. High 71.