Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating an attempted luring of a 15-year-old girl in Montgomery County.

It happened around 7:30 Sunday morning near Carlisle and Patton Roads in Wyndmoor, Springfield Township.

Police say the teenager was running when a man between the ages of 30 and 40 made several attempts to get her to come to his vehicle.

It was described as a black crossover type SUV with a spare tire on the back.

The girl was able to run to her front door.

Police are asking neighbors to check their security cameras.

