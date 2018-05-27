Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Three people are dead and one person is in critical condition after a fiery two-car crash in Feltonville overnight.

Authorities say it happened just before 2 a.m. at D and Whittaker Streets.

The two cars were heading in opposite directions when the one going north tried to make a left turn, police say, ending in a collision.

All three people in one car were pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle burst into flames.

At this point, it’s unclear whether alcohol played a role, though police say speed was likely a factor.

They hope surveillance video in the area will help them piece together exactly what happened.

Police are not releasing the identities of the victims at this time.