UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – A man in Upper Darby was arrested after he allegedly boasted to bar employees that he had robbed a bank.

Employees at Casey’s Bar in Drexel Hill say the man was wandering out front of the bar prior to opening at 11 a.m. on Saturday. He allegedly entered through an open door where a carpenter was working and started bragging to staff that he had robbed a bank.

Employees say they didn’t believe him until they saw police searching in the area. They then notified police who came identified him as the person they were looking for and arrested the man.

JUST IN – @UDPolice sources say they busted a bank robber at a bar. Tell me their suspect was drinking at #Caseys and boasting he had just held up a place. He’s in the slammer tonight. — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 26, 2018

Upper Darby Police sources tell Eyewitness News, the man was arrested mid-drink at the bar for allegedly robbing a TruMark Financial Bank.

The suspect has not been identified.