TAMPA, Fla. (CBS) – Tampa International Airport had a special delivery Friday from a service dog named Eleanor Rigby.

The 2-year-old lab went into labor while her owner was waiting to board a flight to Philadelphia.

Ruff day for this mama at Gate F80! With the help of ARFF paramedics, service dog Eleanor Rigby just delivered 8 pups -7 males, 1 female. pic.twitter.com/kiijFz0FBq — Tampa Intl Airport (@FlyTPA) May 25, 2018

The delivery went well, and Ellie is now a mom with eight puppies.

She had seven boys and one girl.

Tampa paramedics do it all! PM Larry Glanton and Lt Natalie Brown teamed up to deliver the 8 puppies @FlyTPA #AirportPuppies pic.twitter.com/eAZzoe1Zvm — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) May 25, 2018

Tampa firefighters took pictures and video of the new family and posted them on twitter.