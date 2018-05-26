Comments
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS) – Tampa International Airport had a special delivery Friday from a service dog named Eleanor Rigby.
The 2-year-old lab went into labor while her owner was waiting to board a flight to Philadelphia.
The delivery went well, and Ellie is now a mom with eight puppies.
She had seven boys and one girl.
Tampa firefighters took pictures and video of the new family and posted them on twitter.