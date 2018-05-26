Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS) – Tampa International Airport had a special delivery Friday from a service dog named Eleanor Rigby.

The 2-year-old lab went into labor while her owner was waiting to board a flight to Philadelphia.

Sources: Man At Bar Arrested After Bragging About Robbing Bank 

The delivery went well, and Ellie is now a mom with eight puppies.

Police: Body Recovered From Delaware River Believed To Be Missing Boater Dia Dabrah

She had seven boys and one girl.

Tampa firefighters took pictures and video of the new family and posted them on twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch