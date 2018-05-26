Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BEVERLY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A body recovered from the Delaware River in Beverly Township, New Jersey is believed to be of a boater that went missing after falling into the river earlier this week, according to police.

Police say a passerby alerted the marine unit after finding the body in the river shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The body has been turned over to the Burlington medical examiner’s office for a positive id.

On Monday, 20-year-old Dia Dabrah went missing after falling off of a boat that he was on with four friends. According to the Coast Guard, the boat hit a wake around 6 p.m. near Hawk Island and sent all five into the water. Only four of the men were rescued.

Rescue crews searched for hours before calling off the search on Tuesday afternoon. Family and friends of the missing boater joined in on the recovery mission and continued throughout the day Wednesday, even renting a boat so that they could comb the river themselves.