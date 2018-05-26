Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men have been arrested after a decomposed body was found in Pennypack Park earlier this week.

Eric Koltz and Harley Mason were arrested Saturday and charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and abuse of corpse.

Philadelphia police were called to Blakiston Street and Frankford Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday over a possible dead body inside the park.

Using a cadaver dog, police say a badly decomposed body was found inside the park off of the Welsh Road and Roland Avenue entrance shortly after 9 p.m.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is determining a cause of death.

The Philadelphia Homicide Unit is investigating.