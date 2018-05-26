Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials recovered a body from the Delaware River in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

A 34-year-old man’s body was found near the 1000 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard around 6 p.m.

Police: Body Recovered From Delaware River Believed To Be Missing Boater Dia Dobra

Police say no visible signs of trauma were found on the body.

The body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office.

No further information has been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch