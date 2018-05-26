Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials recovered a body from the Delaware River in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

A 34-year-old man’s body was found near the 1000 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard around 6 p.m.

Police say no visible signs of trauma were found on the body.

The body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office.

No further information has been released.