NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (CBS) — Eyewitnesses to a school shooting in a suburb north of Indianapolis are calling Jason Seaman a hero after he stopped a gunman.

Students ran to waiting buses after police say a student opened fire inside a classroom Friday morning at Noblesville West Middle School.

Investigators say the gunman asked to be excused from class, then returned with two handguns and opened fire.

Seaman, a science teacher at the school and a former defensive linebacker for Southern Illinois University, threw a basketball at the gunman and tackled him to the ground.

Seaman and a female student, Ella Whistler, are hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

