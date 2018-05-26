Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

STAGECOACH, Texas (CBS/AP) — A Texas police officer has been arrested on a murder warrant in the fatal shooting of a deputy sheriff, who was the officer’s brother.

It happened in Stagecoach, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Houston.

Police say 59-year-old Stagecoach officer Robert Lee was arrested early Saturday for the shooting death of 57-year-old Harris County Deputy Rocky Lee.

Robert Lee initially said he shot and killed a suspected burglar in his home, but detectives now believe Rocky Lee was checking on the welfare of his brother.

Rocky Lee was a deputy from Harris County.

Investigators are calling this a domestic situation.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Lee was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and his bond was set at $500,000.

