HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBS) – It turned out to be an unforgettable prom night in Hoboken, New Jersey after a yacht hosting a high school prom crashed into another yacht.

Video taken by someone on the pier captured the ship hosting the prom as it smashed into another yacht that was docked.

It happened Thursday night.

Several dozen students and some faculty were on board, but officials say no one was injured.

School officials say they’re going to try to reschedule the prom before graduation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.