Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wendell Holland continued Philly’s winning streak with an historic win on Survivor: Ghost Island this week. It took perseverance to get on the show and grit to win.

When his name was announced, Holland became the first Philadelphian and the only person to ever win Survivor with a tie-breaking vote.

Survivor: Ghost Island: Philly Native Wendell Holland Winner Of Season 36

When CBS3 talked to Holland before the show premiered he told us how it had long been his dream to compete.

Dreams do come true.

But even Holland couldn’t have possibly dreamed up a more dramatic, exciting victory.

“I was in shock. There’s never been a tie in the history of Survivor and I was kinda stunned. He came out and said he wanted to read the votes and that’s never happened before. Usually, he reads them back when he’s in LA,” Wendell said.

Many of us watch Survivor to escape. Holland used the show to capture success through his persistence and hard work–that Philly edge didn’t hurt either.

For that, we give Wendell Holland Three Cheers.