Watch Live
  • KYW-News at Noon
    12:30 PM - 12:40 PM
  • KYW-News at Noon
    12:40 PM - 12:40 PM
Filed Under:JDM Materials, Local TV, Upper Southampton Township Police

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bucks County are searching for three juveniles they say damaged dozens of concrete trucks.

Harvey Weinstein Arrested On Rape, Criminal Sex Act Charges

Upper Southampton Township police say that on May 11 and 12, three boys illegally entered JDM Materials on the 800 block of County Line Road and broke 40 windows and windshields from parked concrete trucks.

kid suspects Upper Southampton Township Police: 3 Boys Broke Dozens Of Windows, Windshields From Parked Concrete Trucks

Police are searching for three juveniles accused of vandalizing parked concrete trucks. (credit: Upper Southampton Police)

Video shows the three boys riding away on their bikes from the location.

Multiple Women Accuse Morgan Freeman Of Sexual Misconduct 

If anyone has information about this incident, please call police at 215-364-5000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch