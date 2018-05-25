Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bucks County are searching for three juveniles they say damaged dozens of concrete trucks.

Upper Southampton Township police say that on May 11 and 12, three boys illegally entered JDM Materials on the 800 block of County Line Road and broke 40 windows and windshields from parked concrete trucks.

Video shows the three boys riding away on their bikes from the location.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call police at 215-364-5000.