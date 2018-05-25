Watch Live
The NFL Draft could cause some traffic headaches in Philadelphia. (credit: CBS 3)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Streets Department announced temporary closures in Center City scheduled for Friday through Monday.

Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams said the closures are set up to accommodate the erection of a temporary crane and delivery of heavy mechanical equipment.

These are the temporary and full closures scheduled to be in effect starting around 10 p.m. Friday and lasting until 5 a.m. Monday:

•    Broad St. between Pine St. and Locust St. 
•    Spruce St. between 13th St. and 15th St.  

Broad Street closure northbound detour:
•    East on Pine Street
•    North on 13th Street
•    West on Walnut Street

Broad Street closure southbound detour:
•    East on Locust Street
•    South on 12th Street
•    East on Pine Street

Spruce Street closure detour (Access maintained to local residents at all times):
•    North on 13th Street
•    West on Walnut Street
•    South on 15th Street

