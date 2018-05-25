Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Streets Department announced temporary closures in Center City scheduled for Friday through Monday.
Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams said the closures are set up to accommodate the erection of a temporary crane and delivery of heavy mechanical equipment.
These are the temporary and full closures scheduled to be in effect starting around 10 p.m. Friday and lasting until 5 a.m. Monday:
• Broad St. between Pine St. and Locust St.
• Spruce St. between 13th St. and 15th St.
Broad Street closure northbound detour:
• East on Pine Street
• North on 13th Street
• West on Walnut Street
Broad Street closure southbound detour:
• East on Locust Street
• South on 12th Street
• East on Pine Street
Spruce Street closure detour (Access maintained to local residents at all times):
• North on 13th Street
• West on Walnut Street
• South on 15th Street