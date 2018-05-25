Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sure, we’re a city full of history, but there’s nothing stuffy about Philadelphia in the summer, and it couldn’t come soon enough.

“God, Winter 2018 was one for the books!” said Job Itzkowitz, executive director of the Old City District. “So I think now that it’s finally getting warm and summer weather, people want to get outside.”

How To Use The CBS SummerFest Facebook Filter

Some of the fun is already underway. Follow the rainbow hammocks to Spruce Street Harbor Park, a colorful oasis that stretches along the Delaware River. On Fridays, you can even reserve your own hammock haven.

That’s not all that’s popping on the waterfront. On weekends, Penn’s Landing hosts the PECO Multicultural Series. In June, you can go green at Philadelphia Irish Festival. In July, sample the spirit of Hispanic Fiesta in July. In August, enjoy the flavor of the African Festival.

Emma Fried-Cassorla of the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation said those festivals are only a few of 500 individual events scheduled along the waterfront this summer. “We have the new Juneteenth festival. We have the Brazilian Day Philadelphia, which is fantastic.”

Keep your eyes peeled for neighborhood events, especially on the weekends, like June’s Odunde Festival, an African celebration more than four decades old.

“I like to say, for those that can’t get to the beautiful continent of Africa, we bring Africa to you,” said Oshunbumi Fernandez-West, CEO of the Odunde Organization. “Odunde is for any ethnic group, any nationality, Odunde is a family event, and it’s for everyone.”

In July, Eastern State Penitentiary will celebrate its own quirky version of Bastille Day. At Philly Free Streets in August, traffic will stop and pedestrians will take over part of North Broad Street.

#CBS3Summerfest 2018 Locations

Every month, Old City swings open the doors of its art galleries for First Friday, no charge. “You can go around, walk gallery to gallery without an appointment and explore the neighborhood, and take in some great art,” Job said.

When things get hot, find the nearest Parks on Tap. This traveling beer garden will pop up in a new location every week Wednesdays through Sundays.