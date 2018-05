Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fleet of majestic tall ships have made their way to the Delaware River Waterfront.

The ships are part of a waterfront festival that will feature on deck tours and sailing excursions throughout the memorial day weekend.

Eyewitness News Reporter Pat Gallen got a closer look at the tall ship of Delaware – the Kalmar Nyckel.

For more information on Sail Philadelphia 2018, click here.