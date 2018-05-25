Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It appears that the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid is on a world tour solely dedicated to rocking rims from the Bahamas to your neck of the woods.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. I just saw @JoelEmbiid dunking on some trash-talking fools in the park near Whole Foods on South St. 😂 #crying #sixers (cc: @SpikeEskin @Michael_Levin) pic.twitter.com/PFgqtUMcOT — Felicia (@FeliciaRicci) May 26, 2018

On Friday night, video footage showed Embiid dunking a man who was not ready for the thunderous slam the All-Star unleashed at a court near the Whole Foods on South Street.

In the clip, the 7-foot-plus center dribbles just a bit beyond the three-point line before driving the lane and jamming on the unidentified man.

joel embiid playing pickup in the bahamas against these random old vacationers is an extremely big mood right now (via camillefishel/IG) pic.twitter.com/uEhuE3QEMg — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) May 21, 2018

This video comes just days after a clip emerged of Embiid playing with some folks in a pick up basketball game in the Bahamas.

If this is the training that Embiid must undergo to lead the Sixers to an NBA Finals, allow it.