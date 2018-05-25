Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It appears that the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid is on a world tour solely dedicated to rocking rims from the Bahamas to your neck of the woods.
On Friday night, video footage showed Embiid dunking a man who was not ready for the thunderous slam the All-Star unleashed at a court near the Whole Foods on South Street.
In the clip, the 7-foot-plus center dribbles just a bit beyond the three-point line before driving the lane and jamming on the unidentified man.
“A Twitter post by Felicia Ricci captures the moment with the caption: THIS IS NOT A DRILL. I just saw @JoelEmbiid dunking on some trash-talking fools in the park near Whole Foods on South St. #crying #sixers”
This video comes just days after a clip emerged of Embiid playing with some folks in a pick up basketball game in the Bahamas.
If this is the training that Embiid must undergo to lead the Sixers to an NBA Finals, allow it.