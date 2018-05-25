PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At the Seaport Musuem, you’ll see a few Philly teens stroll into the workshop.

But they’re not there for a tour, they’re there to work.

The teens are learning to build a boat from scratch through the Seaport’s SAILOR STEM Boatbuilding program.

“We use a few modern materials and adhesive but for the most part, the techniques are all the same. It’s the same way it was done in the 1700s and even earlier,” said Dave Dormond with the Independence Seaport Museum.

It’s a long-standing tradition that they’re not just dipping their toe into, they’re diving into–setting their sights on transforming African Mahogany into one magnificent water-bound vessel.

“They know that they’re going to learn to build a boat but nobody really knows what’s involved with that,” said Dormond.

“I didn’t believe it at first. I thought they were going to do all the hard work but then when they said we actually doing it, like we’re actually measuring everything,” said student Deshauna Hayes.

“We go through that whole system from drawings, to molds, to the build, and then it culminates to launch day and that’s when they get to say I made this,” said Megan Siegl with the Seaport Museum.

“I came in here knowing nothing about building a boat and that now is amazing,” said Noel Gonzalez. “This program is so spectacular and it gives you an opportunity to dream big cause I never thought I would build a boat in a million years.”

The students will be sailing towards success when the boat gets docked in the water on June 2.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the program.

Catch up on all the SummerFest fun HERE.