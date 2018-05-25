Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A newly released study suggests that men are better at navigating than women.

The study published in Springer’s Journal Memory and Cognition focused on the differences in both navigation strategy and efficiency when it comes to men and women.

Cockroach Milk? Experts Call Insect Dairy The Next Superfood

According to the study, men were more inclined to take shortcuts and they reach their final destinations quicker than women.

In contrast, women were more likely to take routes they were accustomed to taking, instead of taking a chance on finding a new way, according to the study.