PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 57-year-old man is clinging to life after a shooting in the city’s Logan section.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Friday on the 5300 block of North Sydneham Street.

Police say the man was shot in the chest and leg.

He remains in very critical condition at Einstein Medical Center.

So far, no arrests and no word on a motive.