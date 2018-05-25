Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tucked away off Broad Street behind blue security gates, the Navy Yard is a place filled with history and hope.

“It’s 242 years of nonstop naval presence in the city,” Naval Commander Michael Vaas told Eyewitness News.

Vaas is the officer in charge at the Navy Yard and he says Philadelphia is ripe with naval history. An impressive statue behind Independence Hall honors Commodore John Barry, often called “The Father of the American Navy.”

During World War II there were 40,000 naval personnel at the Navy Yard when it was an active base. Now, there are between 12 to 15 naval officers, but several big ships keep them busy.

All of the decommissioned ships on the East Coast eventually make their way here to use for spare parts for other ships around the world.

“There are ships here that served in Vietnam. There are ships that just came out of service a few years ago after 40 years of naval service,” Vaas said.

In 1996, the Navy turned most of the land over to the city of Philadelphia. The complex has since become a location for many corporations to call home.

