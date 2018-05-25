Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drivers heading to the Jersey Shore on the Atlantic City Expressway will be getting a special surprise. Between 5 and 6 p.m. on Friday, free tolls will greet cars at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza.

For the fifth year in a row, Chickie’s & Pete’s will be paying tolls for drivers on Free Toll Friday heading into Memorial Day weekend.

Upper Southampton Township Police: 3 Boys Broke Dozens Of Windows, Windshields From Parked Concrete Trucks

All travelers who take the Egg Harbor Exit between 5 and 6 p.m. won’t have to pay.

Pete Ciarrocchi, the founder and CEO of Chickie’s & Pete’s, says he wants to honor his family’s military tradition by paying for tolls for Memorial Day weekend.

“My dad and my uncles were all in the military,” said Ciarrocchi. “In fact, my Uncle George, who was my restaurant mentor, won the Silver Star for bravery. He was quite the guy and I couldn’t think of a better way to honor him.”

Man Learns To Do His Wife’s Hair After Stroke Leaves Her Unable To Style It

At least 1 million people are expected to travel throughout the state for the holiday weekend.