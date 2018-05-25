Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s time to grab your shovel and your boogie board as summer is back at the Jersey Shore.

Mima and Pop Pop Zuccala have little Ava to teach the Jersey Shore ways.

“We’re going to have a good time beach all day, party at night, ice cream at night, rides at night– it’s great,” Bill Zuccala of Ridgewood, New Jersey said.

And as people enjoy their favorite activities and treats, there’s always something new at the Shore like what can be found at the new Jilly’s Candy Factory.

“We hope the public appreciates it,” said Jody Levchuk of Jilly’s.

Visitors in Ocean City have some new boardwalk this summer and the same goes for Atlantic City.

A nearly $39 million seawall and boardwalk now wrap around the resorts north end.

“We’re very excited to be able to extend the boardwalk,” said Mayor Frank Gilliam of Atlantic City.

The International Kite Festival provided the view and school children the countdown as the Wildwoods unlocked their beaches.

“Tourism is our life blood and our business community thrives on our summer season,” said John Siciliano Greater Wildwoods Tourism Authority. “It’s just amazing, so come on down enjoy, we’re waiting.”