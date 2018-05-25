Watch Live
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dunkin’ Donuts is welcoming summer with their new cake batter doughnut.

The company says starting Monday, May 28, customers can purchase the Chocolate or Vanilla Cake Batter Donut.

The new Chocolate Cake Batter Donut is filled with chocolate buttercreme filling, frosted with chocolate icing and topped with confetti sprinkles.

chocolate cake batter donut Dunkin’ Donuts Welcoming Summer With New Cake Batter Doughnut

Credit: Dunkin’ Donuts

The new Vanilla Cake Batter Donut features vanilla-flavored cake batter filling, frosted with white icing and topped with confetti sprinkles.

Both are available at participating Dunkin’ Donuts nationwide for a limited time

Dunkin’ Donuts is also celebrating National Donut Day on June 1. Customers can snag a free doughnut with a beverage purchase.

national donut day Dunkin’ Donuts Welcoming Summer With New Cake Batter Doughnut

Credit: Dunkin’ Donuts

