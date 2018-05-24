Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the temperature soars, so do the fights over the office thermostat.

According to Career Builder, nearly half of workers say their work space is either too hot or too cold, never just right.

Fifty-one percent say sitting in an office that is too cold impacts their productivity.

Fifteen percent surveyed say they’ve argued with a coworker over the temperature, while one in five say they’ve secretly taken matters into their own hands and changed the thermostat themselves.