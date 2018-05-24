Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — It may soon be illegal to light up on the beach in Ocean City this summer.

On Thursday night, City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would ban smoking on all Ocean City beaches.

Officials say if it passes a second reading after a public hearing on June 14, the ban would become law after 20 days.

Smoking in Ocean City is already banned on the boardwalk, recreational facilities, parks and playgrounds.